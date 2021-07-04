The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arizona approves: questioning Israel's right to exist is antisemitic

A legislation approved in Arizona says that schools now have to teach that it is antisemitic to say that Israel does not have a right to exist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 4, 2021 08:51
A rally in support of Israel in Boston's historic Copley Square organized by the Israeli American Council, May 12, 2021. The IAC was part of a coordinated push opposing legislation in neighboring Cambridge to end city contracts with businesses that work in Israel.
Arizona schools are now required to teach that saying that Israel should not have a right to exist is antisemitic KAWC News reports.
The legislation was passed last week in a 16-14 vote in the Arizona Senate.
Every Democratic lawmaker reportedly voted against the legislation, claiming that it would hinder talks of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.
Senator Paul Boyer responded that the legislation is actually aimed at addressing the issue of blood libel, such as blaming all Israelis for the issues of the government. 
"If you’ve spent any time in Israel, you know that criticizing the state of Israel and the government is really an Israeli pastime," Boyer said.
Regarding Israeli sovereignty, the resolution said that the area was granted to the Jews “through the oldest recorded deed, as recorded in the Old Testament." It also claimed that the Jewish presence in Israel has “remained constant throughout the past 4,000 years of history,” and added that Israel is not an occupier.
The resolution included the working definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Boyer claimed that if the IHRA definitions was not taught in schools, Holocaust education “could be corrupted in ways that could ironically boost contemporary antisemitism rather than combat it.”


