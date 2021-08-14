The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Arnold Schwarzenegger: If you don't get the COVID vaccine you're a schmuck

Schwarzenegger addressed the assertion that masks and COVID vaccinations limit American freedoms saying that the US "began with a willingness to make personal sacrifices for the collective good."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2021 16:43
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger 311 (R) (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger 311 (R)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iconic actor and the 38th Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is standing by his assertion that if you do not get the coronavirus vaccination - "you're a schmuck."
Schwarzenegger addressed this assertion, which he made earlier this week, in an article published in The Atlantic Friday.
Speaking to those who claim that coronavirus measures and regulations such as masking and vaccination are disturbing their freedom, Schwarzenegger said "you have the freedom to wear no mask. But if you exercise that freedom you're a schmuck - because you're supposed to protect your fellow Americans."
Schwarzenegger went on to reference the constitution and the declaration of independence, as well as citing multiple examples from American history, to show that personal sacrifice and mutual responsibility are both important American traditions.
"Many people told me that the constitution gives them rights but not responsibilities. They feel no duty to protect their fellow citizens," said Schwarzenegger, who added that Americans need a civics lesson. "I am not an academic but I can tell you that selfishness and dereliction of duty did not make this country great [...] Its right there in our founding document [The Constitution]. We need to think beyond our selfish interests."
"Our country began with a willingness to make personal sacrifices for the collective good. It’s right there in the closing line of The Declaration of Independence: “We mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” 
"Some people want to create an alternative America, where we have no responsibility to one another. That America has never existed."


Tags Arnold Schwarzenegger Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by