The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Around 300,000 fewer births expected amid COVID-19

In a separate survey, European women also shared similar sentiments to delay giving birth or have fewer children.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 17:17
Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Pregnant woman (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Some 34% of American women have decided to either postpone their plans for having a child or reduce the number of children they expect to have due to the ongoing health crisis, according to research by the Brooking Institution.
In a separate survey, European women also shared similar sentiments to delay giving birth or have fewer children.
With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the strain it has put on the wallets of millions around the world and the uncertainty that accompanies it, the Brookings Institution reports that it will result in around 245,000 to 320,000 fewer births in 2021 - although they add that birth data was not available before making its prediction.
In addition, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly half of adults reported a decline in their sex lives. The largest decline was reported among those with young children at school age – many of which are still at home learning remotely or not at all.
The Brookings Institution also looked at Google Trends to accompany its research and found that "pregnancy-related terms, such as 'ClearBlue' (a pregnancy test), 'ultrasound' and 'morning sickness' have fallen since the pandemic began." Based on the research surrounding Google Trends, the study authors purported a 15% decrease in births based on that data alone – larger than that predicted by the main research.
Based on empirical analysis, the study authors discovered that a one percent drop in employment rate is equal to a one percent drop in the birth rate. Therefore, based on data presented by the Bureau of Labor Statistic for April to November, the 5.5% increase in unemployment - from 3.5% to 9% - would equate to a similar drop in the US birth rate.
The research institution also accounted for anxiety and social factors surrounding the coronavirus pandemic having a direct effect on the birth rate by comparing it to the data of the 1918 Spanish Flu. It equated that the death rate can be directly correlated to a drop in the birth rate, and used the data as part of its overall prediction.
The Spanish Flu led to the deaths of 408,000 people in the US. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the deaths of over 314,000 Americans as of December 19 and is expected to increase to 539,000 deaths by April. This data alone accounts for around 38,000 to 114,000 fewer births, according to the institution.
"It will still be several months before data will be available on the number of post-pandemic births that we can use to begin to assess our forecast," the study authors said on the Brookings Institution website. "In the meantime, we have revisited our prediction based on the most recent evidence available. As of now, we stand by our prediction of a COVID baby bust of around 300,000 fewer births.
"But the longer the pandemic lasts, and the deeper the economic and social anxiety runs, it is feasible that we will see an even larger reduction in births with an increasing share of them averted permanently."


Tags United States pregnant Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by