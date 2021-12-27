The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel will act alone on Iran if needed, Lapid warns as Vienna talks resume

Israel opposed the original Iran deal, known a the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was signed between Iran and the six world powers.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 13:55
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid at his faction's meeting, December 13, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid at his faction's meeting, December 13, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel is prepared to act alone against Iran if needed, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned as the eighth round of talks to revive the 2015 Iran deal were set to begin in Vienna on Monday evening.
"Of course, we prefer to act in international cooperation, but if necessary - we will act alone," Lapid told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. "We defend ourselves by ourselves," they emphasized.
"We have presented to our allies with quite a bit of rigid intelligence" about Iran's nuclear program, Lapid said. This was not just "opinions and positions, but concrete intelligence that proves Iran is deceiving the world in a completely systematic way. 
"All they care about is that sanctions are lifted and billions of dollars are poured into its nuclear program" and that funds are funneled to "Hezbollah, Syria, Iraq" and "the terrorist network they have deployed around the world," Lapid said.
Israel opposed the original Iran deal, known a the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was signed between Iran and the six world powers: the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2021. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2021. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Former US President Donald Trump exited the deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran. Tehran in turn has halted its compliance with the deal and has inched toward the production of weapons-grade uranium.
US President Joe Biden has sought to revive the deal, with the European Union brokering a process by which seven rounds of indirect talks have been held.
Israel has opposed the revival of the deal and has warned the signatories to the agreement of the dangers of both protracted negotiations, the resumption of the JCPOA or the arrival at a new deal that would fail to halt a nuclear Iran.
"Today, nuclear talks in Vienna resume," Lapid said. "Israel's main foreign policy and challenge are to prevent the Iranian nuclear program," he told the FADC.
"In recent months, we have had an intensive dialogue with all the countries involved in these negotiations," he said. Jake Sullivan was in Israel to discuss the talks and met separately with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Lapid.
The Foreign Minster referenced his talks with the US but said he had also been to Moscow, Paris and London. 
"We have told everyone clearly. Israel will not let Iran become a nuclear threshold state," Lapid said.
Israel, he said, supports diplomacy as a preferred option in dealing with Iran.
"Israel does not oppose any agreement. A good agreement is good. We oppose any agreement that does not allow for real oversight neither of the Iranian nuclear program, nor of the Iranian money, nor of the Iranian terrorist network," he clarified. 


Tags Yair Lapid Iran Nuclear Deal vienna
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Deri should be barred from politics - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by