Israel is prepared to act alone against Iran if needed, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned as the eighth round of talks to revive the 2015 Iran deal were set to begin in Vienna on Monday evening.

"Of course, we prefer to act in international cooperation, but if necessary - we will act alone," Lapid told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. "We defend ourselves by ourselves," they emphasized.

"We have presented to our allies with quite a bit of rigid intelligence" about Iran's nuclear program, Lapid said. This was not just "opinions and positions, but concrete intelligence that proves Iran is deceiving the world in a completely systematic way.

"All they care about is that sanctions are lifted and billions of dollars are poured into its nuclear program" and that funds are funneled to "Hezbollah, Syria, Iraq" and "the terrorist network they have deployed around the world," Lapid said.

Israel opposed the original Iran deal, known a the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was signed between Iran and the six world powers: the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2021. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Former US President Donald Trump exited the deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran. Tehran in turn has halted its compliance with the deal and has inched toward the production of weapons-grade uranium.

US President Joe Biden has sought to revive the deal, with the European Union brokering a process by which seven rounds of indirect talks have been held.

Israel has opposed the revival of the deal and has warned the signatories to the agreement of the dangers of both protracted negotiations, the resumption of the JCPOA or the arrival at a new deal that would fail to halt a nuclear Iran.

"Today, nuclear talks in Vienna resume," Lapid said. "Israel's main foreign policy and challenge are to prevent the Iranian nuclear program," he told the FADC.

"In recent months, we have had an intensive dialogue with all the countries involved in these negotiations," he said. Jake Sullivan was in Israel to discuss the talks and met separately with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Lapid.

The Foreign Minster referenced his talks with the US but said he had also been to Moscow, Paris and London.

"We have told everyone clearly. Israel will not let Iran become a nuclear threshold state," Lapid said.

Israel, he said, supports diplomacy as a preferred option in dealing with Iran.

"Israel does not oppose any agreement. A good agreement is good. We oppose any agreement that does not allow for real oversight neither of the Iranian nuclear program, nor of the Iranian money, nor of the Iranian terrorist network," he clarified.