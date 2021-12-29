The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

California synagogue shooter sentenced to life in federal prison

John T. Earnest entered the Chabad of Poway near San Diego, California in 2019 and opened fire on a crowd of worshippers, killing one and injuring three.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 01:29

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 01:32
John Earnest, accused of killing one and injuring three others while shooting up a synagogue in Poway, Calif., in April 2019, during his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court San Diego (photo credit: JOHN GIBBINS/SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE/TNS)
John Earnest, accused of killing one and injuring three others while shooting up a synagogue in Poway, Calif., in April 2019, during his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court San Diego
(photo credit: JOHN GIBBINS/SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE/TNS)
Chabad of Poway shooter John T. Earnest was sentenced to life in prison followed by 30 years today in the Southern District of California federal court.
Earnest, who attacked the Chabad of Poway in Southern California, had been sentenced to life three months ago in a state court, though this ruling comes down from a US federal court and will lead to his incarceration at a federal facility.
In 2019, Earnest entered the Chabad of Poway near San Diego, California and opened fire on a crowd of worshippers, killing one and injuring three. The attack took place on the last day of Passover. He was also charged with setting fire to a mosque in Escondido, California five days after the New Zealand Christchurch attacks that killed 51 people at two mosques in 2019.
Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, was shot in the synagogue several times and eventually succumbed to her injuries. Yisroel Goldstein, the congregation’s Rabbi,  lost a finger, while two others – Almog Peretz and his then-8-year-old niece, Noya Dahan – were also injured.
Rabbi Yisrael Goldstein, UN Secretary General Guterres, Ambassador Danon, and Hannah Kaye and Randi Grossman (the daughter and sister of Lori Gilbert Kaye, respectively) (credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)Rabbi Yisrael Goldstein, UN Secretary General Guterres, Ambassador Danon, and Hannah Kaye and Randi Grossman (the daughter and sister of Lori Gilbert Kaye, respectively) (credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)
The shooter had uploaded an antisemitic manifesto to online forum site “8chan” shortly before the attack, where he described himself as “a man of European ancestry,..blessed by God for such a magnificent bloodline" and said the Jewish people are "responsible for the meticulously planned genocide of the human race.”
US District Judge Anthony Battaglia said the federal and state life sentences would run one after the other instead of concurrently – acknowledging that the sentencing was symbolic but that it was nonetheless meant to send a strong message.
Earnest previously pleaded guilty to a 113-count indictment that included 54 counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, 55 counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, and four firearms offenses, according to the Justice Department.
“All people in this country should be able to freely exercise their religion without fear of being attacked,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This defendant’s horrific crime was an assault on fundamental principles of our nation."
Today we stand with the family of Lori Gilbert Kaye, the injured, and all who suffered as a result of the defendant’s heinous crimes,” said US Attorney Randy Grossman of the Southern District of California. “The United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners reject all forms of hatred and prejudice, and we will relentlessly pursue justice for the victims of bias-motivated violence.”


Tags American Jewry diaspora jews diaspora shooting California antisemitism Poway synagogue shooting Jewish Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Archbishop of Canterbury falls for anti-Israel lies - comment

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

A different kind of New Year's message - comment

 By MICAH HALPERN
Angel Mas

Importance of Jewish activism against antisemitism in diaspora - opinion

 By ANGEL MAS
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by