World Braille Day - how does Israel use braille?

January 4 marks the third annual observation of World Braille Day, an international day meant to mark awareness of braille and its importance as a way to communicate written information for the blind and visually impaired.

The day was first celebrated in 2019 following a proclamation from the United Nations General Assembly and was chosen due to January 4 also being the birthday of French educator Louis Braille, who created the braille language.

Since Braille's death in 1852, the writing system has expanded all over the world and is used internationally, with very little having changed.

Israel is no exception and has worked to advance braille in several ways.

In 1944, Israel had completed an international Hebrew braille code that reads from left to right, unlike Hebrew's right to left.





Bus stops in Israel also include route numbers and destinations in braille, and the stop buttons on busses and trains have also included braille.

Even Israeli currency has braille on it so the amount of money in each bill can be easily distinguished.