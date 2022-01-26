The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

NSO group in talks with US funds on possible sale - report

Following the US decision, the Israeli government reduced by two-thirds the number of countries NSO and other cyber attack firms would be permitted to sell their technology to.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 16:44

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2022 17:02
NSO GROUP branch in the Arava Desert. Picture taken with a drone. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
NSO GROUP branch in the Arava Desert. Picture taken with a drone.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

NSO Group said on Wednesday that it was in talks with a number of US funds, confirming media reports that it was discussing a sale of its assets.

Bloomberg News reported that NSO, maker of the Pegasus cell phone hacking software, was in talks to sell its assets to the US venture capital firm Integrity Partners, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.

An NSO Group’s spokesperson said, "The reports about the financials of NSO Group are speculative and filled with inaccuracies. The company generates great interest with a few US-based funds, and the company is in talks with them all. Any other speculation is false."

The report comes a day after NSO Chairman Asher Levy stepped down and a week after a major scandal in Israel about the Israeli Police using NSO and other spyware against Israeli citizens in non-terror regular criminal cases.

Besides those latest developments, NSO has been reeling since July 2021 when a worldwide media campaign against it alleging a range of abuses by its customers against heads of state, journalists and human rights activists, led to it being blacklisted by the US Commerce Department.

An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Following the US decision, the Israeli government reduced by two-thirds the number of countries NSO and other cyber attack firms would be permitted to sell their technology to.

All of this led to reports that NSO might have trouble keeping up with its loan obligations in 2022 despite having been known as a top cyber-attack firm for combating terrorists for several years.



Tags United States government NSO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by