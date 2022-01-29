The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Biden considers Judge Childs, among others, for Supreme Court nomination -White House

President Biden is considering US District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs for the Supreme Court nomination.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 29, 2022 06:15

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2022 06:16
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

US District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs is among those being considered by President Joe Biden for nomination to the Supreme Court, a White House spokesperson said on Friday.

Childs would replace Stephen Breyer, who announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the court's term in June.

He has promised to pick the first Black woman to serve on the high court and is expected to pick from a list of about 10 or fewer people, meeting with candidates as soon as next week.

Biden nominated court-contender Childs last month to the influential US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit but is putting that on hold while considering her for the Supreme Court.

Other names expected to be on Biden's list include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a federal judge; Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court; and Sherrilyn Ifill, a prominent civil rights lawyer who heads the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Judge J. Michelle Childs of the United States District Court, District of South Carolina is seen in an undated photo. (credit: Courtesy US District Court, District of South Carolina) Judge J. Michelle Childs of the United States District Court, District of South Carolina is seen in an undated photo. (credit: Courtesy US District Court, District of South Carolina)

"Judge Childs is among multiple individuals under consideration for the Supreme Court, and we are not going to move her nomination on the Court of Appeals while the president is considering her for this vacancy," said Andrew Bates, the White House spokesperson.

"At the same time, reporting indicating that the president is only seriously considering three potential nominees is incorrect."

The spokesperson made the statement after the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a planned hearing on Tuesday on Childs' nomination to the D.C. Circuit.

Childs, whose federal district court is in South Carolina, has been endorsed by US Representative James Clyburn, the majority whip and third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, who is close to Biden.

The president has tapped a team to help him make the selection, which he plans to announce by the end of February. 



Tags Elections Supreme Court Joe Biden Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
3

A hero remembered

Jonathan Schonfeld 521
4

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
5

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by