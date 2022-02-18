The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran's Mahmoud Ahmadinejad offers support to Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

"The violent crackdown on #FreedomConvoy2022 has nothing to do with freedom of speech and human rights."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 01:49
Iran's then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures as he leaves a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 9, 2011 (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
Iran's then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures as he leaves a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 9, 2011
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

Canadian truckers' "Freedom Convoy" protests against COVID-19 restrictions, ongoing since late January, have caused a crisis in Canada and inspired protests in countries across the world.

As Canadian police warned protesters occupying central Ottawa on Thursday of a crisis prime minister Justin Trudeau labeled a 'threat to public safety,' notable names have been making their voices heard on the matter.

On Thursday, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also offered his two cents on the protests raging in the North American nation.

"The violent crackdown on #FreedomConvoy2022 has nothing to do with freedom of speech and human rights," Ahmadinejad tweeted.

"How coercion could be related to liberty & freedom of choice?" the Iranian wrote, signing off with the #TruckersForFreedom hashtag.

The anti-government protests, which temporarily caused a shutdown of border crossings between Canada and the US, quieted down at four US border points after police threatened protesters with fines and jail time, convincing the truckers to retreat.

On Monday, Trudeau activated rarely used emergency powers in an effort to end the protests, which are now supported by the former Iranian president.

The demonstrations have inspired more protests in countries such as Israel and France.

On Monday, an Israeli protest convoy against coronavirus restrictions drove along the main highway linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Outside the Knesset, protesters sounded horns and beat drums, and called for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.

French police stopped 50 vehicles attempting their own 'Freedom Convoy' in Paris on Saturday morning.



