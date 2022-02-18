The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ex-Minnesota police officer sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright death

Former police officer Kimberly Potter was found guilty by a jury in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 19:32
Former police officer Kimberly Potter sits with her defense lawyers after she was found guilty of first degree and second degree manslaughter in a still image from video in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, December 23, 2021. (photo credit: POOL VIA REUTERS)
Former police officer Kimberly Potter sits with her defense lawyers after she was found guilty of first degree and second degree manslaughter in a still image from video in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, December 23, 2021.
(photo credit: POOL VIA REUTERS)

A Minnesota judge on Friday sentenced former police officer Kimberly Potter to two years in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, a lighter sentence than the just over seven years in prison sought by prosecutors.

Potter, 49 -- who mistook her handgun for her Taser in firing on Wright, 20, as he resisted officers who pulled him over in a Minneapolis suburb last April -- was found guilty by a jury in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

"This is a cop who made a tragic mistake," Judge Regina Chu said in delivering the sentence of 24 months, two-thirds of which is to be served in prison and the remaining third on supervised release.

The shooting in Brooklyn Center triggered multiple nights of protests there, capturing national attention at a time many Americans were reckoning with racism and police violence.

It happened just a few miles north of where Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was standing trial for killing George Floyd, a Black man whose 2020 death during an arrest helped set off demonstrations around the nation and the world.

Damik Wright reacts to the outcome in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, December 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ADAM BETTCHER)Damik Wright reacts to the outcome in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, December 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ADAM BETTCHER)

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, was convicted of murder. Both he and Potter are white.

At Friday's sentencing hearing in Minneapolis, Wright's family members had asked Judge Chu to give the former officer the maximum sentence possible, questioning the sincerity of her remorse.

His mother Katie Wright criticized Potter for not mentioning her son's name during her testimony and for her mug shot, taken after her conviction, in which she smiled.

"She left our world with so much darkness and heartache," Wright told the court.

"I’ll never be able to forgive you," she told Potter.

Paul Engh, one of Potter's lawyers, said his client meant no disrespect with her booking photo, which shows her smiling. He said she was asked by a prison official to smile and complied.

Engh asked the judge to consider that Wright had resisted arrest, which he said constituted an "aggressive act," and requested a sentence of probation.

"This was an unintentional crime. It was an accident," Engh said.

The Minnesota attorney general's office had argued that Potter should be incarcerated for 86 months, or seven years and two months, in line with state guidelines for first-degree manslaughter.

Under state law, defendants facing multiple charges for the same act are sentenced only for the most serious count.

"Life is something this society holds in the highest regard," Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote in a memo to Judge Chu's court on Tuesday. "The degree of Defendant Potter's recklessness in handling her firearm and causing Daunte Wright's death cannot be excused or even minimized."

In arguing for leniency, Potter's lawyers cited her lack of a prior criminal record, her complaint-free 26 years on the police force, and the remorse she showed during emotional testimony at trial.

They centered their argument on a 1982 state Supreme Court case affirming a lower-court sentencing of Richard Trog, who had pleaded guilty to burglary with assault, to five years probation rather than prison as dictated by the guidelines. They said that Judge Chu should look at Potter in a similar light to Trog, who did not have a prior criminal record and was contrite.

Potter and a second officer pulled Wright over because there was an air freshener illegally hanging from his mirror and his vehicle registration tab had expired. They then learned of a warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor weapons charge and sought to detain him. Wright resisted, breaking free from the second officer.

Potter then shouted, "Taser, Taser, Taser" and fired at Wright with her handgun, video from her body-worn camera showed. Potter testified that she feared for the life of a third officer who had entered the car through the passenger side.



Tags United States police shooting Minnesota George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by