Iranians defy Khamenei, protest Putin outside Ukrainian embassy

Despite the Iranian regime’s ban of demonstrations against Putin, the group of Iranians declared “Death to Putin” in what might be an unprecedented move by anti-Putin Iranians.  

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 22:07
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Reports and video footage on Saturday show a group of Iranians assembled outside of Ukraine’s embassy in Tehran urging the collapse of Vladimir Putin’s government in an audacious protest against the Islamic Republic’s full-throttled support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Bravo to Iranian compatriots who gathered in front of Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran to show solidarity with victims of Putin's aggression. They reminded the world that Islamic President [Ebrahim] Raisi, a Putin protege, doesn't represent the views of our people. Protesters behaved with dignity,“ wrote Amir Taheri, a prominent Iranian journalist on Twitter.

Taheri added “Khomeinist trolls say Iranians who demonstrated in front of Ukraine & Russian embassies in Tehran to condemn Putin's invasion & show solidarity with victims of aggression,were ‘few’. Yes. But better fewer but better. Not like rent-a-mob Hezbollah crowds of boot-lickers.”

Ali Khamenei is the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iranian journalists on Twitter noted that protestors said “Down with the supporters of Putin, down with the warmonger.”

The US government news organization Voice of America Farsi showed footage of the anti-Putin protest in Tehran: 

In a telephone call with Putin on Thursday, Iran’s president Raisi delivered support to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Raisi said NATO’s has  created "a source of tension,"by encroaching on Russia,  according to Iranian regime-controlled media.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a virtual meeting in Tehran, Iran May 27, 2021. (credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a virtual meeting in Tehran, Iran May 27, 2021. (credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Iranian state-controlled Mehr News Agency reported that Raisi told Putin: “The continued expansion of NATO is a serious threat against the stability and security of independent countries in various regions of the world.” Russia and Iran’s regime are allies in Syria where they united behind Syrian President Bashar Assad to stop a revolt against Assad’s regime.



