Ukraine crisis: Russian strikes damage world's largest airplane

The world's largest cargo plane, the Ukrainian-made Antonov-225 Mriya, was burnt in a Russian attack on Hostomel airport near Kyiv, Ukrainian state arms manufacture Ukroboronprom said on Sunday.

"The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation - the legendary An-225 Mriya. It happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv," Ukroboronprom said on its Facebook page.

It said that the plane restoration would cost more than $3 billion and take over five years. However, it further said that Russia should be responsible for paying for the repairs.

Built in 1985 with its first flight being in 1988, the Antonov An-225 is the largest aircraft ever produced with over 30 wheels, six engines and a wingspan of 290 ft. The aircraft has a range of 15,400 km. when unloaded and 4,500 km. when fully loaded.

The plane was still being used by Ukraine and had even been used in 2020 when it was flown to Israel to bring US military Oshkosh trucks to be fitted with the Iron Dome.

The aircraft's name, Mriya, translates to "Dream" in Ukrainian.



This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya,'" tweeted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, "but they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!"

The official Ukraine Twitter account also vowed to rebuild the plane.



The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022

"The biggest plane in the world 'Mriya' (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine."



Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.