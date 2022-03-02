The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hacking of Russian satellites would justify war, space chief says after alleged hack

"Off-lining the satellites of any country is actually a casus belli, a cause for war," said Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 13:17
A satellite image collected over Ivankiv shows a Russian military convoy passing through scorched countryside, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. (photo credit: BLACKSKY/Handout via REUTERS)
A satellite image collected over Ivankiv shows a Russian military convoy passing through scorched countryside, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022.
(photo credit: BLACKSKY/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia will treat any hacking of its satellites as a justification for war, the head of the country's space agency was quoted as saying in a news report on Wednesday, after a hack of the systems was claimed by a non-state hacking group on Tuesday.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin denied media reports that Russian satellite control centers have already been hacked amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while warning against any attempts to do so, Interfax news agency reported.

"Off-lining the satellites of any country is actually a casus belli, a cause for war," Interfax quoted him as saying.

Hacking group Network Battalion 65 claimed on March 1 to have hacked Russian satellite imaging systems.

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

Rogozin also said his agency wanted British-based tech firm OneWeb to provide guarantees that its satellites are not going to be used against Russia, Interfax added.

Without these, Rogozin said Russia will cancel the planned March 4 launch of 36 OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan, without compensating OneWeb, the Russian news agency reported.



