Tel Aviv University announced Thursday that it will be offering dozens of scholarships to Ukrainian students and researchers who have become homeless refugees overnight and whose studies have been disrupted due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

"As a university that raises the banner of academic freedom, we place great importance on providing our Ukrainian colleagues with immediate assistance," the university stated.

Israel's largest university said the plan will total roughly NIS 1 million, which will cover living expenses and tuition, as the conflict in Ukraine entered its eighth day with no end in sight.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Buses carrying 150 Jews from Lviv in Ukraine, March 3, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

"The steps we are taking are admittedly modest," said TAU President Ariel Porat. "However, we hope that other academic institutions, both in Israel and worldwide, will follow our example, and lend a helping hand to the Ukrainian people in this dire situation."

Official efforts from the Israeli government to facilitate the arrival of Ukrainian refugees to Israel have mostly dealt with Ukrainian Jews. The Jewish Agency said last week that it has received thousands of inquiries from Ukrainian citizens about immigrating to Israel.