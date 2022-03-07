Russia exploiting Iran talks to ease sanctions - analysis

As Russia has become increasingly isolated over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow still holds a card that it can leverage over the US and the international community. Last week, it was reported that the US had held many discussions with Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks and that Russia might be able to use this for leverage amid the Ukraine crisis. Now a new report by The Guardian indicates that Russia is seeking to exploit the negotiations for its own benefit. US reliance on Russia in the talks may now put Russia in the position of squeezing both the US and Iran to get what it wants.

The Guardian reported that "Russia has been accused of trying to take the Iran nuclear deal hostage as part of its wider battle with the West over Ukraine after it threw a last-minute spanner into plans for an agreement to lift a swathe of US economic sanctions on Tehran." Iranian media appears to confirm this because Tasnim published a report on the subject. Although Tasnim claimed it was relying on the Guardian report, Iranian media don't just rely on foreign reports for all their information; when they publish information it is based on an agenda. That means Iran's media, which is linked to the government, has an agenda to expose Russia's double-dealing.

In Iran's view, Russia has supposedly been on its side at the negotiations in Vienna. But now Moscow may be exploiting the hold it has over Iran to squeeze more things out of the deal for itself. Russia already uses nuclear blackmail in its invasion of Ukraine, whispering to the pro-Russia lobby in the West that any escalation with "nuclear-armed Russia" could lead to increased conflict. Russia even talked about putting nuclear forces on alert. Now Russia wants to use Iran as well.

"After months of negotiations in Vienna, a revised deal was expected to be reached within days under which US sanctions would be lifted in return for Tehran returning to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation deal," The Guardian said. "But diplomatic efforts have been sent into a tailspin by Russia's unexpected demand for written guarantees that its economic trade with Iran will be exempted from US sanctions imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine."

Russia wants "its rights" under the nuclear deal. The curtain is now removed from what has been going on in Vienna. The US was relying partly on Russia. Russia was playing its own game for its benefit. This was now revealed to be a Russian method of using the nuclear talks for its own profit. Bizarrely, the US administration didn't see this coming. "We requested that our US colleagues … give us written guarantees at the minimum level of the Secretary of State that the current [sanctions] process launched by the US will not in any way harm our right to free, fully-fledged trade and economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with Iran," Lavrov said, according to the report.

Iran is non-plussed to be treated like a shield by Russia, used to get Russia out of the sanctions levied against it because of its aggression in Ukraine. Iranian officials quoted by The Guardian said, "the Russians put this demand on the table at the Vienna talks two days ago. There is an understanding that by changing its position in [the] Vienna talks, Russia wants to secure its interests in other places. This move is not constructive for [the] Vienna nuclear talks."

The news comes days after news that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow amid the Ukraine crisis and rumors that a new kind of Iran deal or sanctions relief was on the way. Russia is only one of the players in this story - France, Germany, the UK and China are ostensibly involved as well.

The Tasnim report noted that Lavrov wants trade between Iran and Russia to be exempt from sanctions. This means the West would reject the deal, Tasnim reported. Moscow holds a veto over the deal as well.

Iran doesn't seem happy. Although it feigns disinterest in the deal and says it has managed to get around sanctions, it doesn't want to be used by Russia. Iran already has a plan to blackmail the West and now it sees Russia trying to exploit it for its own blackmail.

Iran has another agenda. The report noted that "Iran produces more than 2 million barrels per day of oil, and if this oil enters the market, its price increase will slow down." Russia benefits from the price increase. Talk of the US banning Russian energy imports would ostensibly drive prices up. Then the US would have to ask the Gulf states to compensate for the price increases by increasing supply. Iran is saying, "Wait a sec, we have lots of oil to sell - don't let Russia strongarm you."

That could be one interpretation. Or Iran and Russia may be playing "good cop, bad cop" with Russia now playing the bad cop and Iran pretending to be good. Either way, Tansim reported, "Russia, the world's largest oil producer, intends to put pressure on the Western economy by raising oil prices further and boosting its production." Russia has now been exposed not only as an unreliable country in terms of unchecked aggression against Ukraine but also as unreliable in the Iran nuclear talks.