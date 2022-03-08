The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Mozambique military downs IS drones with Israeli anti-drone system

Manufactured by MCTECH RF Technologies, the MC-Horizon 360D V3 systems is a tactical system that can be carried on the backs of troops.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 19:11
The remains of the wreckage of a drone that was shot down are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 4, 2022. (photo credit: IRAQI MEDIA SECURITY CELL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The remains of the wreckage of a drone that was shot down are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 4, 2022.
(photo credit: IRAQI MEDIA SECURITY CELL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Mozambique Army downed drones belonging to the Islamic State using Israeli-designed jamming systems manufactured by MCTECH technologies.

Based in Kfar Saba, MCTECH RF Technologies specializes in developing and manufacturing electronic warfare solutions for security forces, armies and governments in Israel and around the world.

The company announced in September of last year that it had sold and delivered its MC-Horizon 360D V3 systems to an East African army in order to protect forces maneuvering in conflict zones. 

Less than a year after acquiring the system, Mozambique announced that it had downed three IS drones that were allegedly gathering intelligence on troops as well as planning to bomb them.

According to Yossi Gofer, the CEO of Orad, while MCTECH's systems are in use by a number of militaries around the world, this marks is the first time that a foreign army has reported interception with the Israeli system.

Burnt-out huts are seen at the scene of an armed attack in Chitolo village, Mozambique, July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018. (credit: REUTERS)Burnt-out huts are seen at the scene of an armed attack in Chitolo village, Mozambique, July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018. (credit: REUTERS)

“In Mozambique, IS is attacking troops with drones. They use drones to identify troops, to bomb troops and even to identify troops and then navigate artillerly to hit forces. This is exactly the same thing that happened with IS in Iraq,” Gofer told The Jerusalem Post.

According to him, the drones used by IS militants in the area are “so small and fly very fast and very low to the ground that it’s hard to identify them, you need a very good radar.”

The tactical MC-Horizon anti-drone modular system can be carried on a soldier’s back and can identify hostile drones from 2 kilometers away using its RF sensor by analyzing signal channels and radio transmissions. The system acquire the targets by an electro-optical EO/IR tracker as well as a 3D Pulse-Doppler all weather radar with mechanical scan and elevation electrical phased-array. 

The system has 360 degree coverage and if a drone is detected, it automatically triggers and alarm and alerts the operator. The system’s Hi-power outdoor jamming system, which is aligned with the electro-optical system’s line of site intercepts the hostile aerial target, bringing it down from a kilometer away before it can attack forces.

It has been in operational use since 2014 by security forces throughout the world, including in Nigeria, Thailand Hungary and other African and European countries. While the Defense Ministry and IDF has looked at the system, it has yet to buy it, Gofer said.

The report comes as the United Nations (UN) announced that IS-linked militants in  Mozambique’s gas-rich northeast have been increasing their attacks on government forces and civilians.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Cabo Delgado, an area the size of Rwanda, said that the number of attacks grew in the first two months of 2022 despite the presence of thousands of regional troops in the area.

The insurgency in the province has killed over 3,500 people since violence erupted in 2017, and between January and February alone, over 12,000 people were forced to flee their homes.



Tags israel tech drone mozambique
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
4

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by