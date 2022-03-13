The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine-Russian war: Russian forces kidnap mayor from Zaporizhzhia area - report

If true, the kidnapping of Dniprorudne Mayor Yevgeny Matveyev would be the second mayor from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast kidnapped by Russian forces.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 10:51

Updated: MARCH 13, 2022 11:28
A service member of pro-Russian troops in a uniform without insignia stands next to a truck in the separatist-controlled settlement of Rybinskoye during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 5, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
A service member of pro-Russian troops in a uniform without insignia stands next to a truck in the separatist-controlled settlement of Rybinskoye during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 5, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russian forces kidnapped Yevgeny Matveyev, mayor of the city of Dniprorudne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Region State Administration head Oleksandr Starukh stated on Facebook Sunday morning.

"War crimes are becoming systemic. The mayor of Dniprorudne has been abducted," Starukh wrote.

This was corroborated by Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko, who referred to it as a "terrorist tactics to install puppet regimes at [a] local level."

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration spokesperson Ivan Arefiev later confirmed Starukh's claims, saying the mayor had been kidnapped at around 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday morning, Interfax reported.

If true, this would be the second reported abduction of a mayor in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine began.

On Friday, Russian forces reportedly kidnapped Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. These claims were later supported by videos released by CNN depicting Russian soldiers outside a municipal building. CNN stated they have verified the authenticity of these videos.

Fedorov is now facing terrorism charges after a criminal case was opened by the prosecutor's office of the Russian-backed breakaway state of the Luhansk People's Republic, according to CNN.

Ukraine's parliament claimed on Sunday that a new mayor has been installed in Melitopol by Russian forces, despite former city council member Galina Danilchenko having already been announced on local TV Saturday as the new mayor, SkyNews reported.

On Sunday, Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on TV that Ukraine was taking "certain measures" to free Fedorov from Russian captivity, Pravda reported.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Twitter that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to "assist in the release of captive mayor of Melitopol."



Tags Russia ukraine mayor kidnapping
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by