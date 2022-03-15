Russia-Ukraine conflict: ICJ to rule Wednesday on genocide claims

The United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule on Wednesday regarding accusations of genocide in Ukraine.

The announcement was made on the ICJ's Twitter that it would announce its decision on the case, which has been named "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)."



PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ will deliver its Order in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (#Ukraine v. #Russia) this Wednesday, 16 March, at 4 p.m. (The Hague) https://t.co/RmzeTuRbre pic.twitter.com/GKG93WTDAK — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) March 14, 2022

The ruling is set to be made at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands, at 4:00 p.m. local time.

The ruling is in response to a suit Ukraine filed on February 27 following Russia's accusations that Ukraine was committing genocide against Russian speakers. Ukraine denies these allegations, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is distorting and manipulating the very concept of genocide as a pretext for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.