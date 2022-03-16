A Pew Research poll found that while a vast majority of Americans express support for Ukraine amid the recent Russian invasion, opinions varied on how the Biden administration and the broader US government are handling the issues brought on by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Domestic political issues aside, Americans broadly side with measures meant to halt Russia’s assault, such as the harsh sanctions that have sunk Russia’s currency and devastated the Russian economy and the reinforcement of US military presence in NATO-allied countries. 85% of respondents said they supported the sanctions, while 77% favored keeping large numbers of US forces in NATO countries. Further, 79% felt that working closely with US allies, in general, has been the right approach.

American respondents, however, did feel that the US was not doing enough to actively support Ukraine’s defense. 42% of respondents said America was not doing enough, while 32% felt US support was adequate. 19% said they were unsure, while just 7% of respondents said America is providing too much support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was urged by the US to evacuate Kyiv as the invasion began but stayed behind to defend the capital, has criticized NATO for failing to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Consequently, views of US President Joe Biden and his administration’s response were nearly split. 47% of respondents said they approved of the Biden administration’s actions to end the Russia-Ukraine war, while 39% said they disapproved. Opinions on the President’s actions were almost diametrically opposed – 69% of Democrats and left-leaning respondents approve of the Biden administration’s response, while 67% of Republicans and right-leaning respondents disapproved. Joe Biden’s approval rating as a whole has slightly risen since January.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

While left-wing and right-wing Americans generally agree on sanctions, US cooperation with NATO countries and US allies, and the threat Russia poses to US interests, Americans disagree across political lines and in another crucial issue – the question of Ukrainian refugees. While 69% of respondents overall agreed that the US should admit thousands of Ukrainian refugees into America, only 57% of right-wing respondents agreed with the sentiment – compared to 80% of left-leaning respondents.

While Americans often differ on political lines, US-based respondents did not have drastically different responses across demographical lines. Education level played a role in responses, with a higher level of education associated with approval of the Biden administration’s response. Younger-aged peopled were more likely to respond “not sure” when asked about the Biden administration’s response (17% for ages 18-49) in comparison to respondents aged 65 and above (6%).