Can American opposition to Ukraine harm Israel? - analysis

A chorus of opposition to Ukraine — as well as US backing for Ukraine — has erupted in various parts of the US political landscape since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

At the heart of the debate is domestic politics; Because US President Joe Biden has expressed sympathy for Ukraine, the American Right opposes that. However, the deeper meanings of this argument are roots in the populist sentiments of former US president Donald Trump's “America first” rhetoric. Because major media is portraying Ukraine as a victim, fringe media, in response, assume this must be a conspiracy and that “the story is more complex: Russia was provoked, and there are two sides to the story.”

How does this affect Israel?

This domestic discussion has no real implications for US-Israel ties.

The American Right has tended in recent decades to become more pro-Israel, which is, in part, a reaction to the fact that the Left is more critical of Israel. Therefore, by domestic political logic, if one side dislikes Israel, then the other side should like it.

There are also other deep connections to Israel among those on the Right coming from Christian Evangelical support for Israel. However, this support is not iron-clad and it is clear from the change in Israel’s leadership from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, that some Evangelicals had a personal connection to Netanyahu and saw him as a kind of “chosen” leader. This attitude does not extend to a government that is more diverse.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Another factor that links the Ukraine discussion to Israel is the perception that Ukraine is a “woke” cause and that Ukraine is trying to “convince the US to fight a war against Russia.” In this narrative the Ukrainian leader Zelensky is portrayed as “corrupt” and “backed by Soros, Obama and Biden” and part of the “globalist agenda.” In this discussion any support for Ukraine is viewed as a conspiracy to drag the US into “WWIII.” Calls for a “no fly zone” are part of the conspiracy, supposedly.

Sebastian Gorka, political commentator and former Trump administration has built himself a following in the American Right. His social media is thus a bellwether of some of the feelings in that milieu.

When he has expressed support for Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he was faced with a lot of pushback that suggested Zelensky is actually pushing America into a war it does not need to enter.

What is the truth about the Russia-Ukraine war?

“None of us know the truth,” about what is going on, is the argument; “We can’t trust him or our media,” they say; “He’s trying to send our sons to fight his war;” There is “more to this story than they tell us, the Ukraine government is not innocent, it is corrupt.”

An American trend

The American Right’s dislike of Ukraine can be found in other places as well, ranging from statements by members of Congress who allege that backing Ukraine is an Obama-era conspiracy to those claiming that supporting Ukraine is an "emotional" thing and that Ukraine must be in the wrong for the single reason that American mainstream media cares about it. The anti-Ukraine voices claim that “millions of deaths” could result if the US gets involved in the war and that backing the resistance to Russian invasion is “virtue signaling.” Some have argued that since Ukraine had a “color revolution” against Russia in 2014, that it must be in the wrong.

The issue here is that some of these same trends regarding US backing of a foreign country can be tied to US support for Israel, specifically to a replenishment of the Iron Dome interceptors. It wasn’t too long ago that one of the leading skeptics regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also arguing that an “Israel lobby” is harmful to US foreign policy. In essence, this argument posits that it would be okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, that the West “provoked” Russia therefore shouldn't back Israel because it isn’t in American “interests.”

The result: Suspicion of mainstream media

This all comes together in a toxic mix for the American Right that blends suspicion for mainstream media with hatred of the Democrats; beliefs in thinly veiled antisemitic conspiracies about “Soros” and “Globalists” and claims of a secretive cabal that runs the US and wants to send US soldiers to “die for others wars.” It is no surprise, then, that not long ago a woman who ended up running for Congress was even posting about how “America’s Jews drive America’s wars.” It is only one step from that argument to the “Soros and Globalists want WWIII in Ukraine and they have installed Zelensky in power.”

What are the implications of the far-right turning against Ukraine?

The American far-right is quietly backing Russia, which means that one day this same crowd will turn on Israel and back Iran; Russia works with Iran. It is only one step from excusing Russia’s invasion to excusing Iran’s demand for nuclear weapons and Iran’s threats against Israel and the entire region. The only thing holding development back is that the Left remains critical of Israel so the knee-jerk reaction on the Right is to back it; Israel is not yet portrayed as a “woke” cause.

However, Israel’s current government has less interest in cultivating ties with the American far-right, a trend that was more common during Netanyahu's leadership. It is plausible that Israel’s attempt to present itself as an island of democracy and human rights in the Middle East will one day run counter to the Right-wing talking points in the US. This is because Ukraine also presented itself as a cause for democracy, and the right-wing voices who hate Ukraine often say it’s a “flawed democracy” or “corrupt” country.

The American far-right has always had an isolationist wing, and it has always had antisemitic motifs lurking around its narratives. Though these have been reduced in the last decades, they can come to the surface quickly when people begin to talk about “globalists.”