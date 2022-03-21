The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yemeni-Houthi leader: Ukraine at war because it is led by a Jew

"I think that what happened to Ukraine is the result of the evil-doing of the Jews. This is proof that when a Jew is the leader of a country, it results in war."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 21, 2022 05:46

Updated: MARCH 21, 2022 05:47
MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI (center), head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, surrounded by children as shields. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF INFORMATION - REPUBLIC OF YEMEN)
MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI (center), head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, surrounded by children as shields.
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF INFORMATION - REPUBLIC OF YEMEN)

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said the Ukraine-Russia war is a result of the "evil-doing" of the Jews and that Ukraine is being led into war because it has a Jewish president.

Al-Houthi is the former President of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen and a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council.

While being interviewed on March 14, 2022 on the Lebanese Mayadeen TV channel he was asked about his opinions regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I think that what happened to Ukraine is the result of the evil-doing of the Jews. This is proof that when a Jew is the leader of a country, it results in war. If the president of Ukraine was someone else rather than that Jew, perhaps they would not have ended up in war," al-Houthi said

The Houthis are a large clan originating from Yemen’s northwestern Saada province. They practice the Zaydi form of Shiism and make up around 35 percent of Yemen’s population.

Houthi insurgents have clashed with Yemen’s government for more than a decade. Since 2011, the Houthi movement has expanded beyond its roots and become a wider organization opposed to President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi. The insurgents have also begun referring to themselves as Ansarullah, or “Party of God.”

The Houthis took control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa in September 2014 and continued on towards Aden, Yemen's largest city.

In response to Houthi insurgencies, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states launched a military campaign in March 2015.

Yemeni officials opposing the Houthi’s claim to power and several Sunni states, most notably Saudi Arabia, have repeatedly claimed that Iran and its proxy-organization Hezbollah have provided arms, training, and financial support to the Houthis. But Iranian and Hezbollah officials have denied or downplayed the claims.

On 11 January 2021, the United States Trump administration designated al-Houthi's movement as a "terrorist organization". 

Al-Houthi condemned the move by saying that the group "reserves its right to respond" to any designation by the US. Al-Houthi himself was also blacklisted by the United States government in the same measure.



