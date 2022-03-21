New survey shows 93% of Ukrainians believe in victory over Russia

A recent survey in Ukraine shows that belief in victory over Russia is at an all-time high. 93% of the respondents believe that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia's attack, and confidence in victory remains prevalent in all the regions of the country.

In two recent surveys, a steady increase was seen in the belief of victory over Russia. A poll on February 28 found that 70% of Ukrainians believed the Ukrainian Armed Forces would prevail over Russian military forces.

A survey taken on March 7 showed yet another increase of 12% and stood at 82%, while now we the trend continue increased by 11%. As grim as the situation in Ukraine may be, it seems to only strengthen the spirit and resolve of Ukrainians.

The survey, which was conducted by the sociological group “Rating” on March 18, showed that 77% of the respondents believe that the situation in Ukraine was progressing in the right direction. Only 14% disagreed with this, and 10% could not make an assessment. The view of positive progress dominates in all the regions and among all the age groups.

Half (47%) of respondents hoped that Ukraine will be able to win the war with Russia over the next few weeks. A quarter (23%) believed that the war will last several months.

Only 12% thought that the war will end in six months or more. There were almost no people who did not believe in victory at all, and 17% were not able to answer this question.

Some 74% of the respondents supported Zelensky's direct talks with Putin on ending the war, while a quarter of the respondents did not. There were slightly more supporters of the direct talks in the south and east of Ukraine, but in other regions they comprised the majority as well.

At the same time, signing a temporary truce with Russia without withdrawing its troops from Ukraine was viewed as unacceptable by Ukrainians (89%).

According to Ukrainians, Poland, Lithuania, the United Kingdom and the United States are the friendliest countries to Ukraine today, the poll found.

The Czech Republic, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Turkey, France and Slovenia were also considered friendly. About half of the respondents considered Hungary, Georgia and Germany to be friendly countries, while a third of the respondents consider these countries neutral.

The support for the creation of a military and political union of Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom increased from 61% in January to 85%. Today, the support for such an alliance is higher than the support for Ukraine's membership in NATO (72%).

The poll was conducted amidst Ukrainians aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbass. The sample was representative of age, sex and type of settlement and included 1,000 participants.