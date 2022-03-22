One of Russia's main priorities is to take control of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv but trying to do so is "suicide", Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Tuesday.

He also said active hostilities between Ukraine and Russia could end within 2-3 weeks.

Boryspil concerns

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Boryspil, which is close to Boryspil international airport, advised civilians on Tuesday to leave the city if they can because of fighting nearby.

Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said in a video address that there was fighting in the Kyiv region where Boryspil is located.

"There is no need to be in the city now as there is already fighting going on in the area around it. I call on the civilian population to be smart, reach out to our call center and leave town as soon as an opportunity arises," he said.

More deaths as war rages on

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says 902 civilians have been killed and another 1,459 have been wounded so far in the war in Ukraine. The office warned that the actual number is likely "considerably higher."

Those casualties occurred between Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, and Saturday at midnight local time, as Russia's military continued bombing and assaulting cities.

The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 3,528,346, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, with more than 2 million crossing the border into Poland.