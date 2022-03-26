Russia's Defense Minister resurfaced briefly on Thursday after having allegedly suffered a heart attack.

Russia's defense ministry, Sergei Shoigu, close ally of President Vladimir Putin and the overseer of Russia's so-called "special military operation", who had not been seen in public since March 11th, was briefly seen in Russia's Security Council meeting via Zoom.

Shoigu's disappearance from the public's eye created many rumors and speculations. The official Kremlin spokesperson said that Shoigu had suffered from a heart attack, and therefore had not appeared in any public or official events since mid-March.

During the Council, the Russian News Agency (RIA) made a point of zooming in on Shoigu in the top left-hand corner of a video screen set in front of Putin. The clip did not contain audio and did not show Shoigu speaking. This also raised speculations and rumors about Shoigu's safety in the Kremlin, his health and his whereabouts.

Sergei Shoigu, 66, has been acting Defense Minister since 2012, and was often marked as Putin's potential successor in the Kremlin. He and Putin have multiple pictures in joint activities such as fishing. Shoigu's political career began after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990's, when he served as the head of the Emergencies Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017 (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Shoigu is one of the founders of Russia's largest political party, "United Russia", which is the majority in the state Duma (the Russian Parliament). The party is regarded as a supporter of Putin's policies, and had voted in favor of him in three out of four last elections as president.