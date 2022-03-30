The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainian Snake Island soldier released from Russian captivity, awarded medal

The soldier who uttered the famous "Russian warship, go f*** yourself" line was released from captivity and awarded a medal by the Ukraine Armed Forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 00:35
Snake Island (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Snake Island (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Ukrainian servicemember who uttered the now-famous "Russian warship, go f*** yourself" line on Snake Island was released from Russian captivity, The Ukrainian defense ministry said on Monday.

Roman Hrybov, from Cherkasy in central Ukraine, was also awarded a medal by the Ukraine Armed Forces, a tweet from the defense ministry shows.

"Roman Hrybov...returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region. Glory to the hero!" the tweet reads.

In February, a day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, a unit of 13 Ukrainian soldiers defending the Black Sea island was captured by Russian forces.

The unit held on for several hours after Hrybov told Russian warship Moskva and patrol ship Vasily Bykov via radio communication to "go f*** yourself," in retaliation to the demand of their surrender.

Despite initial reports stating all 13 soldiers were killed, the Ukrainian navy said later that week that all the soldiers are alive and were captured by Russia.

The navy added that a civilian ship had gone to the island to help the victims after the attack, but it was captured by the Russians. The navy demanded the release of all Ukrainian citizens.



