The Arab League is set to send a delegation of foreign ministers from six Arab states to Moscow in order to promote a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, Husam Zaki, assistant to the Arab League secretary-general, told Russia's TASS news agency Friday.

This delegation, headed by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, will include foreign ministers from Egypt, Algeria, the UAE, Jordan, Sudan and Iraq.

Zaki told TASS that negotiations will start in Moscow on April 4 and that contact with Ukraine is expected later on.

The Arab League is just one of many entities seeking to bring about a peace settlement to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which first began on February 24.

Several negotiations have been held in Istanbul and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has also worked to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. There has been consistent interest in using Jerusalem as a possible place for more talks.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

Both Turkey and Israel have favorable ties with Ukraine and Russia.

This is a developing story.