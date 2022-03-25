Zelensky says he spoke with Bennett yesterday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky uploaded a video to Telegram in which he said that he had talked to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and to a number of other leaders.

"It has been a month since the beginning of the war. If the Russians knew what they were going to deal with, they would be afraid to come in here," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Israeli Knesset, public, in this image from Tel Aviv's Habima Square, March 20, 2022. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

Zelensky said that Ukraine is asking countries around the world to impose further sanctions on Russia and that he spoke with the G7 summit, the Swedish parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and more.

"The country must move in the direction of peace. We are so close. Every day we are closer to victory because in this war it is impossible for us not to win. We cannot stop even for a minute, because every minute means our destiny, our future. 30 days have passed, a month has passed. If the Russians knew what they were going to deal with, they would be afraid to come in here. During that month we faced all the Russian attacks," Zelensky said in the videotaped speech he posted on Telegram.