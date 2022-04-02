The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
PA slammed by EU Committee for producing new antisemitic textbooks

A report went over thousands of pages of new teaching material made by the PA, the material in which was worse than previous Palestinian textbooks produced.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 03:20

Updated: APRIL 2, 2022 03:25
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

The European Parliament’s Budgetary Control committee passed a motion condemning the Palestinian Authority for creating new school textbooks containing violent and hatful materials using funding provided by the EU itself.

The motion is part of the EU’s annual budgetary procedure which examines exactly how European taxpayer funds have been spent on projects carried out by the EU.

This motion has effectively frozen EU funding to the PA during its deliberation, while funding conditionality is examined.

The motion was proposed by the left-leaning Renew Europe Party and supported by the centrist EPP party. It demands that the Palestinian Authority be “closely scrutinized” and that the curriculum be modified “expeditiously”.

The EU “Deplores that problematic and hateful material in Palestinian school textbooks has still not been removed and is concerned about the continued failure to act effectively against hate speech and violence in school textbooks and especially in the newly created study cards…”

The EU "requests, therefore, the Commission to closely scrutinize that the Palestinian Authority (PA) and relevant experts to modify the curriculum expeditiously,” The motion read.

The motion stemmed from a January 2022 report by IMPACT-se, the report was presented to the Committees members in a series of meetings that took place in recent weeks, led by IMPACT-se’s leadership.

The IMPACT-se report went over thousands of pages of new teaching material made by the PA in which the material was found to be worse than current or previous Palestinian textbooks produced by PA civil servants whose salaries are funded by the EU that directly call for violence against Jews and Israel, as well as promoting antisemitism.

“This new resolution received bipartisan support: left-leaning parliament members are as concerned about the Palestinian authority teaching hate as their right-leaning colleagues. Meanwhile, a funding freeze worth hundreds of millions of Euros is in place because of the textbooks,” IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff said.

“The issue is being discussed by EU member state ministers and the EU Commission President. But the Palestinian Authority leadership remains unshakable in its belief that teaching to follow in the footsteps of a terrorist like Dalal al-Mughrabi is worth the pain. That’s a terrible decision,” he added. 

Deliberations on continued funding suspension and conditionality of EU funding to the PA have now reached EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners.



