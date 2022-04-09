The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia continues to target Ukrainian civilians - UK

Fallout from Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station • 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for Saturday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 08:34

Updated: APRIL 9, 2022 09:14
A local resident rides a bicycle past a charred armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 15, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
A local resident rides a bicycle past a charred armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 15, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian civilians following the attack on the Kramatorsk train station, UK's defense ministry stated in a Saturday morning intelligence update.

At least 39 people were killed and 87 wounded on Friday when two Russian missiles reportedly struck a railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.

The station, located in the Donetsk Oblast, is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.

On one of the missiles was written the words "for children," with many of the evacuees at the train station consisting of children, something UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons tweeted as being "unspeakably brutal Russian depravity."

A view of people's belongings and bloodstains on the ground after a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in this picture uploaded on April 8, 2022 and obtained from social media. (credit: Ministry of Defence Ukraine/via REUTERS) A view of people's belongings and bloodstains on the ground after a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in this picture uploaded on April 8, 2022 and obtained from social media. (credit: Ministry of Defence Ukraine/via REUTERS)

More Russian airstrikes expected

Russia is expected to increase air activity over southern and eastern Ukraine, UK intelligence also stated.

"The occupiers continue to prepare for the offensive in the east of our country in order to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Facebook.

Russian naval forces launching missiles at Ukraine will reportedly seek to primarily target the Donbas region, Mariupol and Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian forces, however, are consistently thwarting Russian ambitions to establish a land corridor between Crimea and Donbas.

Evacuations to continue despite attacks on civilians

10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

More evacuations are needed from the Luhansk region in Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.

He said that some 30% of people still remain in settlements across the region and have been asked to evacuate. "They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased," Gaidai told the public television broadcaster.



Tags Russia ukraine airstrikes Ukraine-Russia War
