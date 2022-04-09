Russia continues to target Ukrainian civilians - UK

Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian civilians following the attack on the Kramatorsk train station, UK's defense ministry stated in a Saturday morning intelligence update.
At least 39 people were killed and 87 wounded on Friday when two Russian missiles reportedly struck a railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.
The station, located in the Donetsk Oblast, is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
On one of the missiles was written the words "for children," with many of the evacuees at the train station consisting of children, something UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons tweeted as being "unspeakably brutal Russian depravity."
Marking a missile “for children” and then aiming it at fleeing civilians inc children at #Kramatorsk , is an unspeakably brutal depravity. pic.twitter.com/6Kf20LVAzF— Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) April 8, 2022
More Russian airstrikes expected
Russia is expected to increase air activity over southern and eastern Ukraine, UK intelligence also stated.
"The occupiers continue to prepare for the offensive in the east of our country in order to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Facebook.
Russian naval forces launching missiles at Ukraine will reportedly seek to primarily target the Donbas region, Mariupol and Mykolaiv.
Ukrainian forces, however, are consistently thwarting Russian ambitions to establish a land corridor between Crimea and Donbas.
Evacuations to continue despite attacks on civilians
10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.
More evacuations are needed from the Luhansk region in Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.
He said that some 30% of people still remain in settlements across the region and have been asked to evacuate. "They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased," Gaidai told the public television broadcaster.