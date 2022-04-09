More Ukrainians over time consider that a complete reconciliation with Russia is impossible, according to a poll that was reported by Russian media on Friday. Those who believe that it is not a possibility increased from 42% to 64%.

The poll also concluded that Ukrainians were feeling a diverse mix of emotions surrounding the context of the Russian invasion. The large majority of participants that partook in the poll feel proud and patriotic of their country, with 80% of respondents recording their feelings. This was a large jump from when the same poll was conducted in August of last year, where only 34% had said they felt proud of their country.

32% of people from the poll this week said they felt sad, 16% felt scared and 11% were angry.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Fewer people also described themselves as a "Soviet person," but that Pro-Soviet identity was recorded to be more common among elderly people in the poll. 91% do not support the idea that Ukrainians and Russians are one people.

Other conclusions

The poll also stated that most Ukrainians have started to go back to work, as, among those who were employed before the invasion, 58% continue to work. 41% of people lost their jobs during the war.

A view shows buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 19, 2022. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

20% of Ukrainian adults had to change their place of residence, with a majority of those who left being younger.

76% of Ukrainians support renaming streets and places whose names associate with Russia.