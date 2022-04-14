The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia prepares for renewed offensive in east Ukraine

Day 50 of the Russia-Ukraine War * Russia reinforcing troops in east * Combat continues in Mariupol

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 11:16
A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022. (photo credit: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
(photo credit: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters)

On the 50th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces prepared for a renewed offensive in the east of Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry warned in a Thursday morning intelligence update. 

Russia is amassing airforce groups, artillery batteries, and reinforcing medical intelligence, and command structures in the east of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday morning. However, significant numbers of Russian troops and military equipment continues to be tied down in Mariupol, according to the UK Defense Ministry. The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed successful operations in Mariupol, and the separatist Donetsk militia claimed that 1,350 Ukrainian troops surrendered to Russia, Russian media outlet TASS reported.

"We still hold Mariupol as a contested city. We still hold that Ukrainian forces are in Mariupol and they're defending it. … We still do not believe that the Russians have taken Mariupol, but clearly, they remain focused on that," US Defense Department official told DoD News on Wednesday night.

"Russian troops are stepping up activity in the eastern and southern directions," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Wednesday night.

The UK Defense Ministry wrote that strikes in the Donbas region are in preparation of the coming attack.  Ukraine's armed forces noted significant bombardment of the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. It also noted that balistic missiles still threatened all of Ukraine.

"Urban centres have faced repeated indiscriminate attacks from Russia throughout the conflict. The towns of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are likely to be Russian targets for similar levels of violence," said the UK Defense Ministry. "The combination of widespread missile and artillery strikes and efforts to concentrate forces for an offensive represents a reversion to traditional Russian military doctrine."

A US military official told DoD News that at least 1,550 missiles had been launched into Ukraine since the war began.

Russia withdrew from areas in the north of Ukraine last week to refocus its efforts on securing the rebel Donetsk and Luhansk territories. 

Zelensky warned that the unoccupied areas were still full of unexploded ordinance and mines

"The occupiers were left with tens of thousands of unexploded ordnance, mines," said Zelensky. "Everyone who wants to return home to the liberated territory should be as careful as possible."

Tensions on the border of Belarus

US Defense Department news said on Wednesday that the DoD was seeing Russian movement in Belarus to support the coming eastern Ukraine campaign.

Belarusian troops are on alert on the Ukrainian border and engaging in combat training, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday morning. At checkpoints, Russian military police are checking entrant's cellphones. 

Civilians in Belarus are allegedly being warned that Ukrainian forces could attack Belarus at any moment, the Ukrainian military said.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by