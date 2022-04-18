Ukraine holds daily minute of silence in memory of fallen

Every morning at 9 a.m., Ukraine holds a minute of silence in honorable memory of those who have perished since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

"Every morning at 9 throughout the territory of our state we will remember the Ukrainians who gave their lives. Everyone. Everyone who could still live if Russia had not started this war," reads an order signed last month by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a report by Interfax Ukraine.

The Internal Affairs Ministry and other Ukrainian government organizations posted on Facebook that the brief minute is to "remember all military and civilians: women, children, elderly, men who were killed and hunted by Russian occupants."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Zelensky said this week that more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion. An additional 205 children have been killed since the war began, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Multiple anti-Zionists wrote took to Twitter in reaction to Zelensky's order. One user tweeted: "if Ukraine deserves a minute of silence, Palestine deserves to be silenced forever for the world." Another wrote: "If we were supposed to have a minute of silence for the war in Yemen and Palestine, the world would be silent for a long time."

People attend a 'Stop Genocide of Ukraine People' rally and protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Times Square in New York City, US, April 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

A minute of silence for Ukraine was held during the most recent Academy Awards ceremony, shortly after Ukrainian-Jewish actress Mila Kunis spoke about Ukrainians impacted by the war, stating that when you "witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible not to be moved.”

An on-screen message to the audience during the ceremony read: “We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their borders. The reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services,” The New York Post reported.