Moskva wreckage declared item of Ukrainian underwater cultural heritage

The Moskva, flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet which now resides on the floor of the Black sea, has been declared an item of Ukrainian underwater cultural heritage as of April 22, 2022.

The Atlant-class guided-missile cruiser was one of the two ships that seized Snake Island on February 25, in the now-famous incident in which Ukrainian border guards told Russian naval forces, "Russian warship, f**k you...!" when told to surrender. Russian media maintained that a fire on the Moskva caused the ammunition aboard to explode. However, the Ukrainian military took responsibility, explaining that their forces at Odesa hit the Moskva with two Neptune anti-ship missiles.

The Moscow Times reported one crew member dead and 27 missing after the flagship's demise.

Per the BBC, after the Moskva found its end it became item number #2064 of Ukrainian cultural heritage under the category of rare scientific or technical equipment.

Ukrainians not only gained a military victory in sinking the Moskva, but also a huge boost in overall national morale. The event was celebrated with commemorative stamps which, the BBC reports, people waited in line for hours to get.

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)