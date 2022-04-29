The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Moskva wreckage declared item of Ukrainian underwater cultural heritage

Ukrainians not only gained a military victory in sinking the Moskva, but also a huge boost in overall national morale.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 05:38
A Russian warship fires [File] (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Russian warship fires [File]
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Moskva, flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet which now resides on the floor of the Black sea, has been declared an item of Ukrainian underwater cultural heritage as of April 22, 2022. 

The Atlant-class guided-missile cruiser was one of the two ships that seized Snake Island on February 25, in the now-famous incident in which Ukrainian border guards told Russian naval forces, "Russian warship, f**k you...!" when told to surrender. Russian media maintained that a fire on the Moskva caused the ammunition aboard to explode. However, the Ukrainian military took responsibility, explaining that their forces at Odesa hit the Moskva with two Neptune anti-ship missiles. 

The Moscow Times reported one crew member dead and 27 missing after the flagship's demise. 

Per the BBC, after the Moskva found its end it became item number #2064 of Ukrainian cultural heritage under the category of rare scientific or technical equipment. 

Ukrainians not only gained a military victory in sinking the Moskva, but also a huge boost in overall national morale. The event was celebrated with commemorative stamps which, the BBC reports, people waited in line for hours to get. 

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)


Tags Russia ukraine moscow weapons Navy Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by