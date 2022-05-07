The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine opens online platform where the world can donate to the country

President Zelensky: "In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, save our civilians and rebuild Ukraine."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 7, 2022 02:45
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Ukraine has opened an online donation platform where anyone from the worldwide web can donate to the country. President Zelensky tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he has launched "United 24."

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed," the Ukrainian leader said. "Together we can help freedom defeat tyranny.

"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, save our civilians and rebuild Ukraine."

All funds donated are to be transferred to Ukraine's National Bank and be distributed to any and all relevant ministries, according to the platform's website.

The site also lists the relevant actions that the funds will support, including defense and medical aid to Ukrainian civilians and soldiers.

The website will also provide reports of how much was donated to the platform, the Ukrainian President said. Its Twitter account wrote that it is "the main venue for making one-click donations from any country in support of Ukraine."

You can follow their Twitter @U24_gov_ua or donate directly to their website at https://u24.gov.ua.



Tags Donations Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
