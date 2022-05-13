The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Stolen Ukrainian grain was smuggled via Russian ships from Crimea to Syria

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry predicted that grain transported to Syria by Russia will also be smuggled to other Middle Eastern countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2022 00:20
Grain is placed on Ukrainian and Russian flags in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Grain is placed on Ukrainian and Russian flags in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Grain stolen from Ukraine is being transported via Russian cargo ships to Syria, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main intelligence directorate announced on Tuesday.

The ministry said that grain and sunflower seeds are being prepared for transportation to Russia as well from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Many grain trucks have also been sent to the Russian border. In the Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, 1,500 tons of grain were exported to Crimea.

Some of the stolen Ukrainian grain was captured on satellite images, CNN reported two days later. One merchant ship, the Matros Pozynich, sent by Russia with the stolen grain, was turned away from one Mediterranean port and is in the Syrian port of Latakia as of Thursday, the report stated citing Ukrainian officials. 

The vessel had set sail in late April, with its transponder turned off. The Matros Pozynich is one of three ships involved in the smuggling of stolen Ukrainian grain.

In addition to grain, Russians also exported cabbages and potatoes from Ukraine.

People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry predicted that grain transported to Syria by Russia will also be smuggled to other Middle Eastern countries. 

The war in Ukraine has sent global prices for grain, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer soaring, with United Nations agencies warning that the price hikes will worsen a food crisis in Africa.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Syria Smuggling Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]t.com
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by