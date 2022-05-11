The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Alleged Israeli strike targets site near Syrian border - report

According to the Iran-affiliated Lebanese UNews agency, four missiles were fired toward the site and no casualties were reported.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 11, 2022 03:16

Updated: MAY 11, 2022 03:35
A Firefighter douses flames after Syrian state media reported an alleged Israeli missile attack in a container storage area, at Syrian port of Latakia, Syria (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A Firefighter douses flames after Syrian state media reported an alleged Israeli missile attack in a container storage area, at Syrian port of Latakia, Syria
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

An alleged Israeli missile strike targeted the Qurs al-Nafl site in Quneitra in southwest Syria near the border with Israel early Wednesday morning, according to Syrian and Iranian reports.

The area was last targeted in August, when Al-Mayadeen reported that an Israeli missile strike targeted the site. Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported at the time that two sites were targeted in the strike: one observation point belonging to Hezbollah and another site belonging to the Syrian military.

Shortly after the strike in August, flyers warning locals against working with Hezbollah were reportedly dropped in the area.

The last airstrike blamed on Israel in Syria was reported in late April as strikes targeted a number of sites near Damascus.

Earlier this month, local Syrian media reported an airstrike that targeted a convoy belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), killing an officer in a vehicle, although the reports were split on whether Israel or the international coalition led by the US were behind the strike. Syrian state media did not report the strike.



