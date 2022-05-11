Alleged Israeli strike targets site near Syrian border - report

An alleged Israeli missile strike targeted the Qurs al-Nafl site in Quneitra in southwest Syria near the border with Israel early Wednesday morning, according to Syrian and Iranian reports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to the Iran-affiliated Lebanese UNews agency, four missiles were fired toward the site and no casualties were reported.

The area was last targeted in August, when Al-Mayadeen reported that an Israeli missile strike targeted the site. Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported at the time that two sites were targeted in the strike: one observation point belonging to Hezbollah and another site belonging to the Syrian military.

Shortly after the strike in August, flyers warning locals against working with Hezbollah were reportedly dropped in the area.

The last airstrike blamed on Israel in Syria was reported in late April as strikes targeted a number of sites near Damascus.

Earlier this month, local Syrian media reported an airstrike that targeted a convoy belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), killing an officer in a vehicle, although the reports were split on whether Israel or the international coalition led by the US were behind the strike. Syrian state media did not report the strike.