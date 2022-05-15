A poll to determine Ukraine's next military-themed post stamp could choose the Moskva warship burning or Patron the bomb-sniffing dog, the Ukrposhta national postal service announced on Saturday.

There are five options to choose from, with polls opening on May 14 and closing on May 21. Ukrposhta also invited "foreign friends" to participate.

The winning subject will be the theme of a follow-up contest in which artists will submit their proposals, and have them voted on as well.

Russian warship, F**k you! competition

The same format was used for the development of the "Russian warship, F**k you!" stamp. A signed collection of these Snake Island-themed stamps was auctioned off two weeks ago, raising over $171,000 for the Ukrainian military.

The Moskva warship

The Moskva was the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship that was sunk in early April after having been mortally damaged from what the Ukrainian military claimed to be a Neptune anti-ship missile strike. The Moskva was one of two vessels that seized Snake Island in the infamous incident that was immortalized in the "Russian warship, F**k you!" stamp.

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)

Snake Island and the loss or Russian naval assets has become highly symbolic for Ukraine. The wreckage of the Moskva has been made a Ukrainian underwater heritage site.

Patron the dog

Patron the bomb-sniffing dog has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine War. He was awarded with a medal last Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper — Patron — who helps not only to neutralize explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat," Zelensky said in a statement after the ceremony.Reuters contributed to this report.