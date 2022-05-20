The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Transnistria warns that any plans to invade it are 'dangerous' - report

President Vadim Krasnoselsky called for "unconditional recognition of the well of the Pridnestrovian people on the independence of our republic."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 20, 2022 14:45
The flag of Transnistria (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The flag of Transnistria (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Vadim Krasnoselsky, leader of the pro-Russian breakaway region in Moldova known as Transnistria, warned on Friday about the dangers of any plan to invade the area, RIA reported citing Krasnoselsky's press service.

"Pridnestrovia is an island of stability, a guarantee of freedom and a person's right to life," he said, adding that should aggression be taken against them, "all the people will stand up for its defense, for the defense of their home, their family, their loved ones, their state."

He further stressed for a call for "unconditional recognition of the well of the Pridnestrovian people on the independence of our republic," RIA reported.

Transnistria, also known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic and located on the Ukrainian border, is a de-facto independent but unrecognized breakaway state from Moldova formed in 1990 originally as an attempt to remain part of the Soviet Union should the rest of Moldova achieve independence – an issue that soon became moot when the Soviet Union dissolved shortly thereafter.

According to Balkan Insight, Russia maintains around 1,600 soldiers in Transnistria, divided into peacekeeping troops and the Operative Group of Russian Troops.

Map of Transnistria (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Map of Transnistria (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

It has long been feared by Ukraine that Russia could use Transnistria as a launching point for attacks into western Ukraine, though Krasnoselsky has long dismissed these fears since March.

"Such or similar decisions were not made by the leadership of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic. The army of the republic functions in a standard mode, military units are in places of permanent deployment,” he said in March, state media reported.

At the time, the Ukrainian military also said it did not believe that Transnistria was preparing for war.



Tags Russia ukraine Moldova Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by