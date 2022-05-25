The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia and Iran discuss swapping supplies for oil and gas, goods logistics

Russia may supply its energy to northern Iran, while at the same time Iranian oil and gas could be exported to Asia Pacific regions from the south, Russia's Deputy PM said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 25, 2022 19:52
A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012 (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Russia and Iran have discussed swapping supplies for oil and gas as well as setting up a logistics hub, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, as Moscow is challenging Western sanctions over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russia has been tackling Western sanctions, which curbed its oil exports and production by restricting trade and financing. The United States banned imports of Russian oil shortly after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine, while the European Union is considering a phased embargo, pushing more Russian oil cargoes towards Asia.

"Iran could become a key transportation and logistic hub for ensuring mutual transportation of goods."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Iran's oil industry has struggled for years under US sanctions imposed over Tehran's nuclear work.

"Of course, Iran has lived (under sanctions) for years, and we have discussed the Iranian experience," Novak told Russian state TV during his visit to Iran.

"Iran could become a key transportation and logistic hub for ensuring mutual transportation of goods," Novak said, adding that the annual goods turnover between Russia and Iran has potential to rise to 50 million tons in a few years from 15 million tons now.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)

He said Russia may supply its energy to northern Iran, while at the same time Iranian oil and gas could be exported to Asia Pacific regions from the south. Novak said the agreements could be sealed in the near future.

The two countries also discussed investment in some oil and gas projects, Novak said.



Tags Iran Russia ukraine sanctions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
3

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by