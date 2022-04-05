The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New EU sanctions on Russia may be adopted as early as Wednesday

The new sanctions will be introduced after alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in the Ukrainian towns they had occupied.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 09:47
Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" and solider toys are placed in front of Ukraine's and Russia's flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" and solider toys are placed in front of Ukraine's and Russia's flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

The European Union will most likely adopt a new round of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday after reports of killings of civilians in northern Ukraine by Russian forces, said France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune.

"The new sanctions will probably be adopted tomorrow," he told RFI radio on Tuesday, adding the EU should also quickly act on gas and coal imports from Russia.

Russia denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians, including in Bucha. Its envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said Russia will present "empirical evidence" to the United Nations Security Council showing its forces were not involved in atrocities.

Russia's top lawmaker repeated the claim on Tuesday. 

"The situation in Bucha is a provocation aimed at discrediting Russia," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, said.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Threats to International Peace and Security, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in New York City, US, March 7, 2022. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS) Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Threats to International Peace and Security, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in New York City, US, March 7, 2022. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

"Washington and Brussels are the screenwriters and directors and Kyiv are the actors," Volodin said. "There are no facts — just lies."

Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv last week, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars.



