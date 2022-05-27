The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel refuses US request to transfer Israeli missiles to Ukraine

The missiles, which are produced in Germany and would be transferred to Kyiv by the German government, are produced with Israeli technology under an Israeli license.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2022 00:40
An undated file picture shows an Israeli soldier firing an anti-tank missile Spike-LR, manufactured by an Israeli Defense contractor. Israeli Defense Ministry said December 29, 2003, it signed a deal worth about $250 million to produce and supply anti-tank missiles to Poland. (photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)
An undated file picture shows an Israeli soldier firing an anti-tank missile Spike-LR, manufactured by an Israeli Defense contractor. Israeli Defense Ministry said December 29, 2003, it signed a deal worth about $250 million to produce and supply anti-tank missiles to Poland.
(photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)

Israel turned down a US request to allow Berlin to supply Ukraine with Israeli-developed anti-tank missiles, US and Israeli officials told Axios on Wednesday.

The missiles, which are produced in Germany and would be transferred to Kyiv by the German government, are produced with Israeli technology under an Israeli license. According to the license, Israel must approve any transfer of the missiles to a third party.

Israel has progressively taken a more pro-Ukraine position amid US pressure since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war while attempting to walk a fine line between upsetting the US or Russian governments. However, Israel has yet to send Ukraine advanced weaponry for their war effort, as many EU-member states have. 

Amir Eshel, director-general of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, visited Washington, DC, two weeks ago to meet with US Defense officials. US Undersecretary of Defense for policy, Colin Kahl, met with Eshel and asked Eshel if Israel would give permission to Germany to transfer their “Spike” anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, according to officials. 

Israel Air Force Commander Major-General Amir Eshel at the Jerusalem Post's Diplomatic Conference (credit: SIVAN FARAG)Israel Air Force Commander Major-General Amir Eshel at the Jerusalem Post's Diplomatic Conference (credit: SIVAN FARAG)

Eshel denied the request, explaining that due to concerns that there would be Russian casualties from Israeli-made weapons, Israel will only supply Ukraine with nonlethal military equipment.

Israeli-Russia ties

Israel has walked a fine line between supporting Ukraine and harming relations with Moscow, a major regional ally. Russia and Israel’s security cooperation in Syria, where anti-Israel forces from Iran and elsewhere continue to pose a threat.

For instance, when Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned an early-April massacre in Bucha, Ukraine – a massacre presumably perpetrated by Russian soldiers, and thus a war crime – Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman attempted to walk back Israel’s position so as to not upset the Russian government.

“We all condemn war crimes,” Liberman told Army Radio in response to a question about the Bucha massacre. “There are mutual accusations here: Ukraine blames Russia, and Russia blames Ukraine…” Rather than condemn one side, he said, “We need to understand there is a bloody war there, and we need to maintain Israel’s moral position and, at the same time, our interests.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had previously condemned the Bucha massacre without accusing Russia of war crimes.

Earlier this month, however, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said Israel has not blocked the Baltic state of Estonia from giving Israeli arms to Ukraine, contrary to reports published earlier this year.

“So far, we have gotten permission from all countries of origin for what we wanted to donate,” Liimets said, adding that “every country who has defensive missiles should support Ukraine and donate or sell arms. I think it is very important because Ukraine is fighting for democratic values. I think they deserve the help of other democracies in this fight.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report. 



Tags Israel Russia israel missile Russia Israel weapons Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by