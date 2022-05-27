The Biden administration is readying a new military aid package for Ukraine to be announced as soon as next week, specifically to send advanced multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) as the Russian invasion nears the 100-day mark, CNN reported citing multiple officials.

Ukraine has on multiple occasions in recent weeks asked for its allies, including the US, to send MLRSs capable of firing volleys of rockets for hundreds of kilometers, according to CNN.

The aid package would be the latest of several attempts by the US and other Western nations to help shore up Ukraine's arsenal as they continue to resist the advance of the numerically superior Russian military.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Boots on the ground?

Despite US support in terms of arms, the Biden administration has reaffirmed their commitment to keep American troops out of the war.

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022. (credit: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

"The commander in chief has been clear there are not going to be US troops fighting in Ukraine," Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby said in a Thursday press briefing.

“The commander in chief has been clear there are not going to be US troops fighting in Ukraine.” John F. Kirby

He added that "We remain very, very focus on supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their ability to defend themselves" and further stated that "we are working through now what the next package and packages of aid and assistance... will look like."

This is a developing story.