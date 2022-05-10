The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US to provide additional $150 million in Ukraine security assistance

President Biden said he was willing to accept Congress passing separate bills to aid Ukraine and to provide funding for the nation's COVID-19 response.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 10, 2022 00:30

Updated: MAY 10, 2022 01:23
Javeline anti-tank missiles sit onstage as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on arming Ukraine after a tour of a Lockheed Martin weapons factory in Troy, Alabama, US May 3, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Javeline anti-tank missiles sit onstage as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on arming Ukraine after a tour of a Lockheed Martin weapons factory in Troy, Alabama, US May 3, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

On Friday, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) announced via the Pentagon the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $150 million, the ninth renewal of supplies from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. 

The package, which is designed to help Ukraine fight Russia's ongoing barrage of rockets that began on February 24, includes (25,000) 155mm artillery rounds and field equipment. 

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he was willing to accept Congress passing separate bills to aid Ukraine and to provide funding for the nation's COVID-19 response.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky made an appeal to allies and supporters for more heavy weaponry.

"I just spoke with President Zelensky and shared with him that my Administration is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine," Biden said in April.

Biden, in a statement Monday, called on Congress to move the Ukraine aid first, then move promptly to pass additional funding for the US response to COVID. Biden had originally asked Congress to pass Ukraine aid and COVID funding in one bill.

Reuters and Michael Starr contributed to this report. 



