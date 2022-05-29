The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia claims 20 journalists murdered in Ukraine

This echoes similar narratives pushed by the Kremlin in April.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 29, 2022 02:42
Journalists work near damaged buildings hit in a military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Shevchenkivskyi district in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERHII NUZHNENKO)
Journalists work near damaged buildings hit in a military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Shevchenkivskyi district in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERHII NUZHNENKO)

Russia's Mission to the UN on Tuesday alleged in a tweet that 20 journalists had been murdered in Ukraine since 2014.

This echoes similar narratives pushed by the Kremlin in April. On April 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia had identified multiple agents from the US Central Intelligence Agency who had been collaborating with the Ukrainian security services to assassinate Russian journalists, according to Russian state-controlled media outlet Sputnik.

"Since they are failing to achieve their goals in the [Russian] information space - bamboozling their own citizens, of course, by using their monopolistic position in the information space in their own countries and some other nations, but failing here, in Russia, they have switched to a policy of terror - to preparations to kill our journalists," Putin stated.

"And here it should be noted that we know the names of the curators from Western services, primarily of course, from the US Central Intelligence Agency, who work with Ukrainian security agencies, and who, apparently, give such advice."

Sputnik added that earlier that same day, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had arrested members of an international neo-Nazi organization called National Socialism/White Power who had plotted to assassinate pro-Putin journalist Vladimir Solovyev.

A panoramic view of the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia, May 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)A panoramic view of the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia, May 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

Freedom of the press in Ukraine

While the allegations that the US is conspiring with Ukraine to murder Russian journalists have not been corroborated, there is evidence that Ukraine cracked down on pro-Russian journalists prior to the war. According to human rights watchdog Amnesty International, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) "selectively targeted" several media outlets for their perceived pro-Russian editorial policies. Furthermore, Amnesty claimed that the Ukrainian authorities were slow to investigate the murders of journalists and human rights activists, such as the killing of Vasil Mravitskyi in a car bombing, and that the administration of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly pressured the owner of the Kyiv Post to shut down the newspaper.

Possible Russian War Crimes

Although no evidence has been presented that the Ukrainian government sponsored the killing of Russian journalists, there is, however, evidence that Russian forces have murdered journalists in Ukraine.

French non-profit NGO Reporters Without Borders reported that it had "registered more than 50 attacks against journalists and media that qualify as war crimes," including 7 murders and 13 abductions, including 4 instances of torture or mistreatment. The organization added that 13 TV towers and media outlets had been damaged or destroyed by airstrikes, missile attacks or artillery fire.



Tags Russia ukraine media journalism free press Press Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by