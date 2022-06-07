The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US, Europeans draft resolution criticizing Iran to IAEA Board

Several diplomats said the resolution was likely to pass easily despite warnings by Iran of retaliation and consequences.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 19:30
IRAN’S ATOMIC Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami (right) and IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi attend a news conference in Tehran last month. Today’s Zionists must stand up to Iranian nuclear aspirations. (photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
IRAN’S ATOMIC Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami (right) and IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi attend a news conference in Tehran last month. Today’s Zionists must stand up to Iranian nuclear aspirations.
(photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

The United States, Britain, Germany and France have submitted to the UN nuclear watchdog's board a draft resolution criticizing Iran for not fully answering the watchdog's questions on uranium traces at undeclared sites, a move that is likely to anger Iran.

Submitting the text, seen by Reuters and little changed from a draft circulated last week, means it will be debated and voted on at this week's quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

Several diplomats said the resolution was likely to pass easily despite warnings by Iran of retaliation and consequences that could further undermine already stalled talks on rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Iran's ally Russia opposes such a resolution.

The draft resolution text that was submitted said the board "expresses profound concern that the safeguards issues related to these three undeclared locations remain outstanding due to insufficient substantive cooperation by Iran, despite numerous interactions with the agency."

The text, seen by Reuters, also said the board "calls upon Iran to act on an urgent basis to fulfill its legal obligations and, without delay, take up the (IAEA) director general’s offer of further engagement to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues."

INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, September 13. (credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters) INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, September 13. (credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Anti-Iran resolution to bet met with immediate response

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 deal have not been held since March.

Their aim is to bring both countries back into full compliance with the deal after a US withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions in 2018 prompted Iran to breach many of the deal's limits on its nuclear activities.

"Those who push for anti-Iran resolution at IAEA will be responsible for all the consequences," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter on Sunday in a message about the talks.

Last week, Amirabdollahian said any political action by the United States and its three European allies at the IAEA "will undoubtedly be met with a proportionate, effective and immediate response from Iran."



