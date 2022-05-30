The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran fails to answer questions on nuclear program, IAEA reports

Western powers fear Iran is getting closer to being able to sprint towards producing a nuclear bomb.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2022 17:58
IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi listens as head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi delivers his speech at the opening of the IAEA General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 21, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi listens as head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi delivers his speech at the opening of the IAEA General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 21, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

Iran has done little to answer the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s long-standing questions on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites despite a fresh push for a breakthrough, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The lack of progress could set up a new diplomatic clash with the West when the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors meets next week. If western powers seek a resolution criticizing Tehran it could deal a further blow to stalled efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The fresh quarterly IAEA report detailing Iran's continued failure to provide satisfactory answers raises pressure on the United States and its allies to take action against Iran at the board meeting since Tehran and the IAEA announced a renewed push in March to clear things up by now.

"Iran has not provided explanations that are technically credible in relation to the agency's findings at those locations"

IAEA quarterly report on Irans nuclear program

"The safeguards issues related to these three locations remain outstanding," the report noted.

Iranian missiles are seen at an underground of the new ''missile cite'' of Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval unit at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on March 15, 2021. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iranian missiles are seen at an underground of the new ''missile cite'' of Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval unit at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on March 15, 2021. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

IAEA report: Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%

A separate quarterly IAEA report seen by Reuters said Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% - close to the roughly 90% that is weapons-grade, in the form that can be fed into uranium-enriching centrifuges - is estimated to have grown by 9.9 kg. to 43.1 kg.

That amounts to more than what the IAEA calls a "significant quantity", defined as "the approximate amount of nuclear material for which the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive device cannot be excluded" - or theoretically enough material, if enriched further, to make a nuclear bomb.

At 60% purity, a significant quantity would be around 42 kg of uranium.

Western powers fear Iran is getting closer to being able to sprint towards producing a nuclear bomb if it chose to, though Iran says its intentions are entirely peaceful.



