Two men posted white nationalist flyers in Providence, Rhode Island

Of the five people that were reported walking around East Providence neighborhoods with these flyers, police only arrested two.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2022 03:25
The Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island (photo credit: FLICKR)
The Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Two men were arrested after placing white nationalist flyers and trying to recruit men for their white nationalist group in June in Providence, Rhode Island, according to a report by television station WPRI-TV citing the East Providence Police Department on Tuesday.

Flyers were found stapled to telephone poles, according to police, where they described the organization they were advertising as "a pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area.”

Of the five people that were reported walking around East Providence neighborhoods with these flyers, police only arrested two on charges of obstruction of an officer and breaking the law against East Providence's ordinance against posting signs to poles.

The name of the group is called the Nationalist Social Club 131.

Police officers escort people following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, US, February 28, 2022. (credit: Fred Greaves/Reuters) Police officers escort people following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, US, February 28, 2022. (credit: Fred Greaves/Reuters)

Background

One of the men arrested, Stephen T. Farrea, also had ties to a group that organized the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to The Providence Journal. Farrea was involved with Identity Evropa which organized the "Unite the Right" rally.

Both men arrested are scheduled for a district court hearing on Tuesday.



Tags police white supremacist discrimination Rhode Island
