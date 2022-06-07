The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Founder of UK neo-Nazi group to be imprisoned for eight years

Neo-Nazi fascist group National Action's leader Alex Davies has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 21:21

Updated: JUNE 7, 2022 21:22
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The leader of the banned neo-Nazi fascist group National Action (NA) in the UK has been sentenced to prison for over eight years for being a member of the organization.

National Action's leader

27-year-old Alex Davies had set up a group called NS131 that he attempted to argue was separate from NA as a loophole to work around the ban.

NA openly supported a violent white supremacist ideology, with Davies saying in 2013 that he was not willing to admit to what he would do to Jewish people because even he said it was "so extreme."

NA members have oftentimes been photographed giving the Nazi salute.

Court decision

"I’m satisfied the defendant played an active and prominent role in concert with his trusted associates in trying to disguise the continued existence of the organization in defiance of the ban," said Judge Mark Dennis QC, according to English media. 

Far-right demonstrators clash with police officers during a march in Leicester, central England, October 9, 2010. (credit: REUTERS)Far-right demonstrators clash with police officers during a march in Leicester, central England, October 9, 2010. (credit: REUTERS)

Davies, to counter this claim, said that the NS131 group was not a continuation of NA, but rather had a separate set of goals. In fact, he claimed it was his democratic right to continue engaging with the group.

"This was a well-orchestrated and determined effort to flout the ban on the activities of National Action and continue to promote and strive to achieve the long-held objectives of the organization."

Judge Mark Dennis QC


Tags crime court white supremacist neo-nazi National Action antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by