Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander

Police believe a bystander who also had a weapon saw the shooting and opened fire on the gunman.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 18, 2022 05:32
Emergency personnel gather after a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, US, July 17, 2022. (photo credit: KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)
Emergency personnel gather after a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, US, July 17, 2022.
(photo credit: KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)

A gunman killed three people when he opened fire in the food court of a shopping mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday before a bystander fatally shot the assailant, media reported.

Two other people were injured in the incident, which took place in the early evening at Greenwood Park Mall, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison.

The paper reported that police believe a bystander who also had a weapon saw the shooting and opened fire on the gunman.

The shooter was alone and had a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, according to the newspaper.

Police did not release the names of the victims, gunman or bystander. Shoppers and mall employees scattered at the sound of gunfire or hid.

James Arthur and his family, including daughter, Madison Willoughby react after leaving a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, US, July 17, 2022. (credit: KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)James Arthur and his family, including daughter, Madison Willoughby react after leaving a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, US, July 17, 2022. (credit: KELLY WILKINSON/USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)

Mass shootings in the US

The shootings occurred amid widespread concerns over the drumbeat of US shootings in schools, workplaces and public areas that regularly make headlines.

A spate of gun massacres since May at a New York grocery store, a Texas elementary school and an Illinois Independence Day parade have renewed fierce US debate over gun regulations.

The US House Judiciary Committee will take up proposed legislation this week that would ban certain assault weapons, the panel said on Friday. It is not expected to pass the Senate.



