Teen hits police officer with stolen vehicle, killing him

A 17-year-old resident of Ramallah was arrested by Israeli police on Saturday night after he allegedly ran over a police officer at a checkpoint while driving a stolen vehicle, N12 reported.

N12 cited a police statement as saying that officers from Kfar Saba arrested the suspect after a search involving a police helicopter. The statement explained that the search was conducted after the suspect left the vehicle and fled the scene, adding that the vehicle is believed to have been stolen from the Gush Dan area.

The district commander, superintendent Avi Bitton said following a situational assessment that an investigation would be conducted by the Special Unit for Combating Crime in the Sharon Region and the Central District Investigations Unit, according to the N12 report.

Police cruisers and an ambulance at the scene. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Previous hit and run

This comes just three days after a motorcyclist hit a police officer at the Shoresh Interchange checkpoint, lightly injuring him, before fleeing the scene.

According to Ynet, an officer had instructed the motorcyclist to stop, but he continued driving, hitting the officer.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Maariv Online contributed to this report.